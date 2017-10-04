Motorists are facing a 55-mile detour next month amid plans to close part of the A82 for nearly two weeks.

Bear Scotland wants to close the trunk road between Crianlarich and Tarbet to repair a safety barrier which was damaged in an accident in May.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place since a lorry went through the barrier south of Inveruglas.

The road could be closed from 08:00 - 19:00 on weekdays between 6-21 November.

Bear Scotland said maintenance and improvement works costing £885,000 would also be carried out during the closure.

They would include 4km (2.5miles) of re-surfacing, drainage works and repairs and replacement of signs.

Eddie Ross, of Bear Scotland, said: "We only ever close roads when it is essential. In this case the barrier that needs to be replaced is so close to the loch and is in such a restricted space that it is unsafe for our teams to work there with heavy machinery at night time. This means daytime working is the only option.

"We've taken steps to avoid working over the summer and October holidays, when traffic flows are generally busier. The dates proposed will mean the temporary traffic lights are removed and the works can be completed before the winter weather really sets in."

A consultation is beginning on the plans which would mean a 55-mile diversion via Inverary and the Rest And Be Thankful.