Comhairle vows to boost its female representation

A Scottish local authority which only has men as councillors has agreed to take action to address the situation.

No women were elected on to Western Isles Council - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - at May's local council elections.

Councillors have agreed that women be appointed to each of the comhairle's member/officer working groups.

The local authority said the move would ensure female representation in its decision-making processes.

