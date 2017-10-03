Raigmore's IT systems returning after flood
- 3 October 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Raigmore Hospital's core clinical IT systems are functioning as normal following a flood that affected the Inverness hospital on Monday.
Rainwater leaked into the building's basement holding computer servers.
About 30 operations and up to 60 other procedures had to be cancelled on Monday. Major surgery still went ahead.
NHS Highland said work was continuing on returning all the hospital's computer systems to full working order.