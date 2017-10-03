Runrig announce extra farewell gig

Image copyright Runrig

Runrig have announced an extra farewell gig after all 25,000 tickets sold out for the band's The Last Dance concert.

The additional event will be held in Stirling's City Park on 17 August next year, the day before the final performance at the same venue.

The band, which was founded on Skye in 1973 and enjoyed UK chart success with Gaelic songs in the 1990s, are retiring after 45 years in the music business.

All the tickets for the final open-air concert sold out within minutes.