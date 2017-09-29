Three teenage boys have been charged with offences related to public disorder following complaints of anti-social behaviour in Inverness.

A city centre cafe's outdoor area was vandalised during incidents last Saturday and Sunday.

Police said three youths, aged 13, 14 and 15, had been charged and reported to the relevant authorities.

Police Scotland has asked parents and guardians to make sure they know where their children are socialising.

'Especially disappointing'

Inverness area commander Ch Insp Colin Gough said: "We are continuing to carry out inquiries into this incident and I hope the public can take reassurance that we will thoroughly investigate anti-social behaviour reported to us.

"I would anticipate that further people will be identified as our inquiries progress and charges will be brought where evidence exists."

He said it was "especially disappointing" that young people were allegedly involved in behaviour that was "highly disruptive" for communities, visitors and businesses.

The officer added: "I would also urge parents and guardians to check that they know where their children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing so as to ensure they remain safe when out and about and that they are not drawn in to incidents of anti-social behaviour or wider criminality."