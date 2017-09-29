New Inverness-Zurich flights announced
- 29 September 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A new weekly service between Inverness Airport and Switzerland's Zurich Airport is to be run for nine weeks next summer.
Operated by Swiss airline Edelweiss Air, the new direct route is to start on 3 July.
Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial), which operates Inverness Airport, has announced the new service.
Hial said it would take less than three hours for the flights to reach Zurich from Inverness.