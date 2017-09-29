New Inverness-Zurich flights announced

Image copyright Edelweiss Air Image caption The route will be operated by Edelweiss Air

A new weekly service between Inverness Airport and Switzerland's Zurich Airport is to be run for nine weeks next summer.

Operated by Swiss airline Edelweiss Air, the new direct route is to start on 3 July.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial), which operates Inverness Airport, has announced the new service.

Hial said it would take less than three hours for the flights to reach Zurich from Inverness.