Image copyright Alison Searl/RSPB Scotland Image caption The course has been proposed for Coul Links

A plan for an 18-hole links golf course in Sutherland costing up to £10m is due to be submitted to Highland Council.

The course proposed for Coul Links near Embo has been opposed by conservation groups including the Scottish Wildlife Trust, RSPB Scotland and Buglife.

The developers, who include US businessmen and the Embo Trust, said they had revised their plan to reduce its impact on a protected area.

If planning permission is granted, work on the course could start next year.

Part of the course will be inside the Loch Fleet Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), but the developers argue that the area involved makes up only 1.8% of the SSSI.

US golf course developer Mike Keiser, businessman Todd Warnock, land owner Edward Abel Smith and the Embo Trust hope to develop the course.

Conservation groups have warned that the project will destroy rare wildlife habitat.