Scotland's Loopallu music festival is being held for the last time.

Taking place in Ullapool on Friday and Saturday, the event is marking its 13th year.

Its organisers decided to make this year's the final Loopallu after they were unable to secure the continued use of the site's usual beachside venue.

This weekend's festival is being held at the village pier. Acts include The View, Glasvegas, The Pigeon Detectives and Hunter and the Bear.

The Rezillos and the Vatersay Boys will also be performing.

Crime writer Ian Rankin will give a talk during the festival.

In previous years, The Wonder Stuff, Twin Atlantic and Mark Radcliffe's band Galleon Blast have played at Loopallu - which is Ullapool backwards.