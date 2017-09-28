A plan to close a police control room and service centre in Inverness is due to be considered by the Scottish Police Authority's board.

Under Police Scotland's proposal, the functions of the Inverness control room would be transferred to Area Control Room North in Dundee.

The board will also be asked to consider a separate project to create a new National Database Enquiry Unit.

The unit would be based in Inverness and also Govan in Glasgow.

Its staff would support operational policing by carrying out "live time" database checks for frontline officers across Scotland 24 hours a day.

Up to 2,200 such inquiries are conducted every day in Scotland, according to Police Scotland.

If the inquiry unit is approved, Police Scotland said 28 permanent staff posts would be retained in Inverness with every member of police staff affected by the closure of the city's control room and service centre closures offered a job in the new unit.

In addition, 14 police officers currently deployed within Inverness' control room would return to operational duties in Highlands and Islands Division.

Police Scotland has been planning the move since last year.

A control room in Aberdeen closed earlier this year and its functions were moved to Dundee.

The closure had previously been delayed by Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, who highlighted shortcomings in call handling after police took three days to respond to a fatal crash near Stirling in 2015.