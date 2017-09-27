Image copyright Scottish Mountain Heritage Collection Image caption The items are from the Scottish Mountain Heritage Collection

A rarely-seen collection of Scottish mountaineering artefacts are to go on public display.

The items include the bonnet worn by the late Glasgow-born climber and broadcaster Tom Weir and climbing kit invented by Hamish McInnes

Dumfries and Galloway-born Dr McInnes' creations include ice axes and hammers.

Mountaineering Scotland said these and the other items rarely go on display. They are to be exhibited at Bohuntin, Glen Roy, from Friday.

The exhibition near Fort William is of artefacts from the Scottish Mountain Heritage Collection and is being put on as part of Highland Archaeology Festival 2017.

It will run until 8 October.