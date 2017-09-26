A 78-year-old man has been injured in a disturbance outside a house in Muir of Ord.

Police were called to the property in Logan Way at about 21:00 on Monday.

The man had minor injuries to his face and was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Police Scotland said they were trying to trace four teenage boys who were believed to have been in the area at the time of the disturbance.