Man, 78, injured in disturbance in Muir of Ord
- 26 September 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 78-year-old man has been injured in a disturbance outside a house in Muir of Ord.
Police were called to the property in Logan Way at about 21:00 on Monday.
The man had minor injuries to his face and was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.
Police Scotland said they were trying to trace four teenage boys who were believed to have been in the area at the time of the disturbance.