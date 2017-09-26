Image copyright Pace Productions

Scotland's shooting estates spent a total of £268,924 this year buying Scottish tweed, according to a new survey.

The research was done for a film by the Angus Glens and Grampian Moorland Groups called Tweed - Hill to Hill - A Rural Tradition.

Many estates kit out their gamekeepers and ghillies in new tweeds woven to the estate's own designs every year.

The survey was a "snapshot" of all Scotland's shooting estates.

In total, there are about 60 included.

One tweed producer, Islay Woollen Mill, said 25% of its turnover was from the field sports industry and it supplies clothing for 30 estates.

John Sugden, of Campbell's of Beauly, another producer of tweed products, said: "All our bespoke suits are made on site, which is a real skill.

"We work with over 100 estates, making up 60-70% of our work in the tailoring department."