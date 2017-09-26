Cold feat: Pair swim coast-to-coast across Scotland
Two swimmers have completed a challenge to swim from Scotland's west coast to its east coast.
Graham Donald and Kerran Traynor gave themselves two weeks to complete the challenge.
The pair said the feat had never been done before.
The coast-to-coast swim involved lochs and rivers in the Great Glen.
Starting in Loch Linnhe in Lochaber, the duo swam Loch Lochy, Loch Oich and Loch Ness before a final swim in the Beauly Firth at Inverness.
Mr Donald and Mr Traynor began their challenge on 13 September and reached Inverness last Friday.
Their Across Scotland Swim raised money for Marie Curie and Gambia's Bangsang Hospital Appeal.
