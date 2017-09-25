Image caption The factory is planned as part of an expansion of the Lochaber Smelter

The developers of a planned alloy car wheels factory have commissioned an investigation of what impact the project may have on a battlefield.

GFG Alliance plans to build the factory as part of an expansion of its Lochaber Smelter near Fort William.

Historic Scotland said the project could have an impact on the site of the two battles of Inverlochy, which were fought in 1431 and 1645.

GFG Alliance said it was aware of the concern.

A spokesman said the company had commissioned a "professional assessment" in line with a recommendation made by Highland Council.

He said the study aimed to establish whether or not there might be any risk.

If a threat to the site was identified "appropriate mitigation measures" would be added to a planning application for the factory, which GFG Alliance hopes submit in November.

The spokesman said: "This is a normal part of the consultation process and we will be discussing this fully with all parties involved."