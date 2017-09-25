Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Close up detail of the stolen bagpipes

A set of bagpipes were stolen from a car parked in Kyle of Lochalsh before later being found in a garden in the Highlands village.

The Henderson pipes, which are worth a four figure sum of money and were in a bag, were stolen from Main Street between 18:00 and 19:00 on Saturday.

They were found in a nearby garden on Monday.

Police have appealed for help in tracing a man aged in his 20s with short dark hair.

He was seen at the scene of the theft and was wearing a dark jacket, with a white top or jacket on underneath.