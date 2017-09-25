Image copyright Abeer McIntyre Image caption Traffice delayed on the A9

Motorists are reporting delays of more than two hours on the A9 in the Cairngorms.

Traffic Scotland has warned of a 30 minute-long delay northbound and 60 minutes southbound at resurfacing works in the Pass of Drumochter.

Abeer McIntyre, who is driving south, said she had so far been stuck in slow-moving traffic for more than two hours.

She said: "All we can see up ahead is traffic with no sign of it easing up."

Bear Scotland, which is responsible for maintaining trunk roads in northern Scotland, said it was aware of the delays and was working to have the road works lifted as soon as possible on Monday to allow traffic to flow as normal.