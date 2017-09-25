From the section

Image copyright Tim Winterburn Image caption The marathon course takes runners along the shores of Loch Ness

The Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running was held on Sunday.

Thousands of people took part, with the festival's events including a 10k, 5k and Wee Nessie run for children.

Image copyright Tim Winterburn Image caption Thousands of people took part in Sunday's events

Image copyright Tim Winterburn Image caption Runners use the marathon and other events to raise money for charity

The marathon took entrants along a shore of Loch Ness to the finish line in Inverness.

For one of the runners, Sarah-Louise Grigor, 47, from Lossiemouth, the event marked her 100th marathon.

Image copyright Paul Campbell

Image copyright Paul Campbell

Image copyright Paul Campbell

Shortly after finishing the Loch Ness Marathon, she got married to her partner Chris Cull, 49, who also ran the marathon with his teenage daughter Bethany.

The running festival and marathon raises funds for four main charities - Macmillan Cancer Support, Chest Heart Stroke Scotland, Highland Hospice and MS Society - and also 15 affiliated causes.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Sarah-Louise Grigor and Chris Cull got married after completing the marathon

Image copyright Paul Campbell

Photographers Paul Campbell and Tim Winterburn captured some of the scenes during Sunday's events.