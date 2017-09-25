In pictures: Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running
The Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running was held on Sunday.
Thousands of people took part, with the festival's events including a 10k, 5k and Wee Nessie run for children.
The marathon took entrants along a shore of Loch Ness to the finish line in Inverness.
For one of the runners, Sarah-Louise Grigor, 47, from Lossiemouth, the event marked her 100th marathon.
Shortly after finishing the Loch Ness Marathon, she got married to her partner Chris Cull, 49, who also ran the marathon with his teenage daughter Bethany.
The running festival and marathon raises funds for four main charities - Macmillan Cancer Support, Chest Heart Stroke Scotland, Highland Hospice and MS Society - and also 15 affiliated causes.
Photographers Paul Campbell and Tim Winterburn captured some of the scenes during Sunday's events.