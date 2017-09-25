Men injured on boat in Pentland Firth
- 25 September 2017
Two men were taken to hospital on Sunday night after an incident onboard a boat in the Pentland Firth.
One man was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness while the other was taken to Caithness General Hospital in Wick.
The pair were on the Green Isle, a vessel which supports the renewable energy sector.
An ambulance helicopter airlifted the man from near Gills Bay in Caithness to hospital in Inverness after the boat reached a nearby harbour.