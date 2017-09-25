Football stadium to hold book festival poetry readings
Poetry readings are to be held at Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC's stadium as part of NessBookFest.
Poets will read from a football-themed anthology at the free event at Caley Thistle's ground.
The book festival is to be held for a second year, from 5-8 October, after its organisers managed to raise funds.
Also during the festival, a crime fiction event will be held amid a collection of taxidermy at Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.