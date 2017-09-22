Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption Ian Highton admitted a total of 10 charges

A man who subjected a girl to a 10-year ordeal of sexual abuse has been jailed for five years.

Ian Highton, 54, of Kyle of Lochalsh, began abusing the girl when she was a primary school pupil.

He was caught by police after his victim and her family recorded conversations he had with her last year.

At Inverness Sheriff Court, Highton admitted a total of 10 charges, including seven sex offences.

He also pleaded guilty to having indecent images of children and showing them to the girl.

The offences were committed in Wester Ross between June 2006 and June 2016.

Highton was placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

'Appalling offences'

Jailing him at Inverness Sheriff Court, Sheriff Margaret Neilson described Highton's background report as "extremely depressing".

She said his sentence would have been for seven-and-a-half years had he not pleaded guilty at an early opportunity.

The sheriff said Highton had shown no remorse for his actions.

She said: "Instead, you seek to blame the girl and her family.

"This was a lengthy course of criminal conduct against a child for a period of over 10 years.

"These are appalling offences and the background report makes extremely depressing reading.

"It is one of the most depressing things I have read in my life."