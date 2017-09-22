Highlands & Islands

Woman dies after being rescued from sea off Ullapool

A woman has died in hospital after being rescued from the sea off Ullapool in Wester Ross.

She was seen in the water near Shore Street at 07:05.

After being rescued from the sea she was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police Scotland said her death was being treated as unexplained and has appealed for witnesses to the incident.

