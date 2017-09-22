Image copyright Lochaber MRT Image caption Lochaber MRT's Terry Confield and pug Alfie

A dog who works as a therapy pet for sick children was among a party of hillwalkers helped off Ben Nevis by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

Alfie is a regular visitor to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. One of his most recent trips followed May's Manchester bombing.

The two-year-old pug was on a sponsored walk on Ben Nevis earlier this week when one of the group became exhausted.

Lochaber MRT's Terry Confield carried Alfie off the mountain.

Mr Confield is a long serving member of what is one of the UK's busiest volunteer-run rescue teams.

The team's patch includes responding to call outs to help walkers and climbers in difficulty on Ben Nevis, as well as mountains and hills in the wider Lochaber area.

According to his Facebook page, Alfie is a qualified therapy dog taken to schools and hospitals "to make people smile". He is also regularly involved in fund-raising efforts.