Police warn of fuel spill between Nairn and Grantown
- 21 September 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A "significant amount" of fuel has been spilled on a road between Nairn and Grantown on Spey, police have said.
Drivers have been warned of the potential of slippery conditions on the A939.
Police said the fuel spill begins at the Nairn Recycling Centre and continues for "some distance" towards Grantown.
Work has started on clearing away the fuel.