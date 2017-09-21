Image copyright James McComas Image caption The model allows its viewer to see the broch from different angles

A 3D model has been created of the ruins of an Iron Age home in the Highlands.

James McComas made the model of Clachtoll broch in Assynt and has made it available online.

It allows the viewer to see the 2,000-year-old ruins from different angles.

Image copyright AOC Archaeology Image caption An aerial image of the actual archaeological dig site in Assynt

Image copyright James McComas Image caption The 3D model is of an ancient home known as a broch

A major excavation has been taking place at the site.

The project, which is funded by Historic Environment Scotland and the Heritage Lottery Fund, is being led by AOC Archaeology and involves Historic Assynt.

Image copyright James McComas Image caption The model is available to view online

It is thought the stone roundhouse was abandoned between 150BC and 50AD after a fire broke out either accidently or in an attack.

The North of Scotland Archaeological Society has been raising awareness of Mr McComas' digital model.

