Image copyright BBC/Dragonfly Productions Image caption Rabbits have burrowed at several spots below Inverness Castle

Burrowing rabbits have caused no obvious signs of damage to a grassy bank below Inverness' famous castle.

Highland Council had the area checked for possible problems caused by the animals.

The survey has found "quite a number of burrow entry holes" but "no obvious signs of caving" or "significant ongoing foundation movement".

Built in the 19th Century, most of Inverness Castle is used as a sheriff court.

Image caption The grassy bank involved overlooks the River Ness

However, the court service is to move out and relocate into a new justice centre opening the way for the castle to be turned into a tourist attraction.

The main building work of the new Inverness Justice Centre is to be completed by 2019.

Highland Council said the survey for rabbits suggested they were not the cause of "any current issue".

It add that landscaping of the bank, which overlooks the River Ness, was ongoing.

The rabbit colony, a mix of wild rabbits and abandoned pets, is well-known to residents of Inverness.