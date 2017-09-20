Image copyright Reuters Image caption The US Navy will lead Formidable Warrior

Warships from Nato-member countries have arrived in Scotland for two military exercises.

The first of the exercises, Formidable Shield, began earlier this week and is concentrated on the Hebrides Range in the Western Isles.

Led by the US 6th Fleet, it will test ballistic missile defence capabilities.

The exercise will overlap with Joint Warrior, which is held twice a year off Scotland. The second staging of Joint Warrior starts on 30 September.

Warships already in Scotland include the US Navy's replenishment ship USNS Medgar Evers.

Among vessels heading for the Hebrides Range is the Dutch navy's HNLMS De Ruyter.

Its crew is to be tasked with detecting and tracking weapons fired from a US guided missile destroyer.

The Hebrides Range, a large area of sea used for testing missile systems, was recently used to test a new Royal Navy air missile defence system.

The Sea Ceptor missiles were fired from HMS Argyll, a Type 23 frigate.

The weapons can intercept and destroy enemy missiles travelling at supersonic speeds and will form part of the protection for the Navy's new aircraft carriers.

Earlier this year, the US Navy took part in exercise Saxon Warrior off the coast of Scotland along with the Royal Navy.