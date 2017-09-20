Image copyright Basking Shark Scotland

A survey is to catalogue the number of basking sharks visiting Glasgow's River Clyde and the Firth of Clyde.

Basking Shark Scotland has appealed to the public to submit sightings via website or phone.

In 2016, a similar survey identified 24 individual basking sharks, with the biggest measuring about eight metres in length.

The wildlife tour operator said it was hopeful some of those same sharks would revisit the area.

Founder Shane Wasik said: "This survey is very exciting for us and for the understanding of the sharks' behaviour.

"The sharks can be widespread over large areas so any help the public can give us would be really useful."

The public have been asked to record location, time, size, number of individuals and any notable behaviour.

The firm hopes to find out whether the same sharks are returning to the same areas at the same time of year.

This could highlight areas of the Clyde that are important feeding grounds for the sharks.

Basking sharks are harmless plankton eaters and can grow to a maximum of 12 metres long and weigh several tonnes.

They can be identified by their triangular dorsal fin, which can be over a metre high.