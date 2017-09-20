Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The new dual carriageway between Kincraig and Dalraddy was to be fully opened in the summer

A short stretch of new dual carriageway on the A9 south of Aviemore has not been opened to traffic due to a "technical issue".

Transport Scotland said it was "working closely" with its contractor to resolve the problem.

The issue is on part of a new four-mile (7.5km) stretch of dual carriageway constructed between Kincraig and Dalraddy.

The road was to be opened fully to traffic in the summer.

Last month, the Scottish government said the dual carriageway was nearing completion.

'Not affect cost'

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "Final checks prior to opening have identified a technical issue with a short section of the new road.

"We are now working closely with our contractor to have this issue resolved so the road can be fully opened to traffic as soon as possible.

"This work will not affect the cost of the project for the Scottish government."

The project has taken two years and cost £35m to reach its final stage.

It is one of 12 sections of the A9 between Inverness and Perth to be upgraded from single to dual carriageway at a cost of £3bn.

The overall scheme is to be completed in 2025.