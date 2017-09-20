Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Record numbers of tourists are visiting the Western Isles, says MSP Alasdair Allan

The Scottish government has been asked to consider introducing a "motorhome levy" to help islanders better handle increased numbers of the vehicles.

Western Isles SNP MSP Alasdair Allan said the number of holidaymakers travelling to the Outer Hebrides in motorhomes has "shot up".

Mr Allan said the tourism was welcome, but that the isles lacked "suitable sites" and waste disposal points.

He has written to Transport Minister Humza Yousaf about introducing a levy.

Mr Allan said: "It has been a fantastic thing for our local economies in the Western Isles that we have had record numbers of tourists visiting here and enjoying our island hospitality.

"However, this success has brought its own set of problems and it is readily apparent that our infrastructure has not been able to keep up with demand."

Busiest ferries

According to figures gathered by the MSP between 2007-08 and 2015-16, all ferry routes to and from the isles had increased numbers of motorhomes and campervans on them.

Among the busiest ferries for numbers of motorhomes were:

Stornoway-Ullapool with 143 in 2007-08 and 1,111 in 2015-16 and 145 and 1,057 going from Stornoway-Ullapool

Tarbert-Uig's increase has gone from 101 to 845 and Uig-Tarbert from 354 to 1,497

Oban-Castlebay had 44 in 2007-08 and 377 in 2015-16 and Castlebay-Oban saw an increase of 19 to 190

Mr Allan said forecasts for the most up-to-date figures were expected to show further increases.

He said: "There is a lack of suitable sites for them, a lack of waste disposal units and the extra space that they require on the ferries has contributed to the capacity problems we have seen over the summer.

"While there has been substantial and welcomed investment by the Scottish government in new and larger ferries, we need to recognise the continued pressure on local people trying to travel in the busy summer months."

He added: "Motorhomes play an important part in our tourist economy and this should not be about making motorhome visitors feel unwelcome.

"They are welcome. This is about recognising the pressures created on infrastructure by such a rapid growth in tourism and providing communities with a new source of funding that they can direct as they see fit."