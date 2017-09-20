Image copyright Roderick Sutherland family Image caption Roderick Sutherland died at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on Monday

An 85-year-old man has died in hospital five days after he was involved in a road crash in Wester Ross.

Roderick Sutherland, from the Tain area in Easter Ross, was a passenger in a silver Mazda that crashed on Friday on the A832, near Dundonnell.

The other occupants of the Mazda and those travelling in a white Fiat 500 were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

They were all later released from the hospital following treatment.

Mr Sutherland died on Monday.

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 12:30.

Sgt Chris Murray, of the force's road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Sutherland's family and friends at this time.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and as with any incident of this nature a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."