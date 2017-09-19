Risk of redundancy removed from home care posts
- 19 September 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Nineteen health care workers have had the threat of redundancy lifted following negotiations between their union and NHS Highland.
The GMB said the posts were put at risk by a restructuring of home care in Inverness and the surrounding area.
The union said that NHS Highland had agreed to reabsorb the jobs back into the service.
The GMB said this decision had followed a "constructive meeting" held on Friday to resolve the dispute.