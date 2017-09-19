Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The redundancies were to be made in home care services in the Highlands

Nineteen health care workers have had the threat of redundancy lifted following negotiations between their union and NHS Highland.

The GMB said the posts were put at risk by a restructuring of home care in Inverness and the surrounding area.

The union said that NHS Highland had agreed to reabsorb the jobs back into the service.

The GMB said this decision had followed a "constructive meeting" held on Friday to resolve the dispute.