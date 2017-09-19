Image copyright SCTS

Highland councillors have granted planning permission for the new Inverness Justice Centre.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) has proposed building it on a site between the city's Longman Road and Burnett Road.

The centre would allow the courts service to move out of Inverness Castle, and the castle to be turned into a tourist attraction.

Councillors have given the project full planning permission.

The centre was given planning permission previously, but the design has since been "improved" to create what SCTS describes as a "landmark building".