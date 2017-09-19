Knife confiscated on primary school bus

A knife was confiscated from a pupil on a bus taking children to a primary school in the Highlands.

The incident happened on Friday 15 September in the Badenoch and Strathspey area.

Police Scotland said the knife was confiscated on the bus, before the vehicle reached the school.

A police spokesman said: "This was an isolated incident. Nobody was injured and there was no risk to the school community or the wider public."

Highland Council said: "The council works closely with the police in such matters and school staff followed all correct protocols in handling and reporting the incident.

"The school will be reinforcing safety messages with pupils and parents on pupils not bringing inappropriate items into school or onto school transport."