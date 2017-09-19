An unconscious sailor was airlifted to hospital after his boat overturned in the Cromarty Firth.

Seven crew members from the Invergordon lifeboat responded to reports of a person in the water near Rosskeen at about 16:45 on Monday.

Due to low water, some of the RNLI volunteers swam to the casualty and brought him ashore.

CPR was administered and the sailor was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by coastguard helicopter.

His condition was not known.