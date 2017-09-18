Kessock Bridge closed by lorry fire
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness had to be closed in both directions after a lorry caught fire.
Both carriageways of the A9 were shut down for a time following the blaze, which broke out at about 19:50.
Fire crews attended the scene and the southbound carriageway reopened a short time later. Northbound traffic was restricted to one lane.
A fire service spokeswoman said: "An articulated lorry was on fire and the crew cab was well alight."
She added: "We have no indication of any injuries or any entrapments."
The blaze was fully extinguished by 20:35.