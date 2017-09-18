Kessock Bridge closed by lorry fire

Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption Traffic was restricted for several hours after the fire was put out

The Kessock Bridge at Inverness had to be closed in both directions after a lorry caught fire.

Both carriageways of the A9 were shut down for a time following the blaze, which broke out at about 19:50.

Fire crews attended the scene and the southbound carriageway reopened a short time later. Northbound traffic was restricted to one lane.

Image copyright Dan Holland

A fire service spokeswoman said: "An articulated lorry was on fire and the crew cab was well alight."

She added: "We have no indication of any injuries or any entrapments."

The blaze was fully extinguished by 20:35.