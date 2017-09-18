Last bank on the Black Isle to close

Image copyright Getty Images

A large area of the Highlands is to be left without a bank for the first time in 200 years.

The last bank on the Black Isle, a branch of Bank of Scotland in Fortrose, is to close later on Monday.

Other banks have already closed branches on the peninsula, which includes the communities of Cromarty, Munlochy and Avoch.

Bank of Scotland said the number of customers visiting its Fortrose branch had declined.

Cash machines will continue to be available in the village.

'Fewer customers'

David Richardson, Highlands and Islands development manager at the Federation of Small Businesses, said few banks remain now open in the wider north Highlands.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: "North of Inverness 10 banks have closed in the last two to three years.

"This has massive implications for local businesses, the banks' local customers and visitors."

Mr Richardson said the methodology being used to shut branches "failed" to take into account that the days they were open had been cut.

He said: "If you are open less you will have few customers."