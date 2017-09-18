Image copyright Iain Cameron Image caption A patch of snow on Braeriach is historically the longest lasting in Scotland

Scotland's longest lasting patch of snow could melt away by the weekend.

Iain Cameron, who seeks out and records snow that survives on Scotland's highest mountains, believes the patch known as the Sphinx has days left.

Scientists say the patch at Garbh Choire Mor on Braeriach in the Cairngorms has disappeared only six times previously in the last 300 years.

According to records, the snow previously melted in 1933, 1953, 1959, 1996, 2003 and 2006.

In a post on Twitter following a visit to Garbh Choire Mor, Stirling-based Mr Cameron wrote: "Sphinx has a matter of days left. I'm displeased."

Image copyright Iain Cameron Image caption A patch of snow clings on at Aonach Beag, but it is also expected to melt

The Sphinx is one of only two patches of snow surviving in Scotland's hills this year.

The second patch at Aonach Beag is also expected to melt away over the next few days, said Mr Cameron, whose records of snow patches are published by the Royal Meteorological Society.

In August, Mr Cameron reported that for the first time in 11 years there was no snow on Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis.