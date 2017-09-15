Image copyright Noel Hawkins Image caption The pupils and teachers on their visit to Isle Martin

Pupils from a school in Glasgow have been helping with a beach clean on a tiny island near Ullapool.

The children from Sunnyside Primary were joined on the trip to uninhabited Isle Martin in Loch Broom by pupils from Ullapool Primary School.

The Glasgow pupils have been working on a project about wildlife and marine environment issues.

As well as the beach clean, the youngsters were taken on a cruise to the Summer Isles.

On their journey home, the Sunnyside pupils will visit Chanonry Point, a well-known dolphin-spotting location in the Black Isle.