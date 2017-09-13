From the section

Image copyright Johnpaul Peebles Image caption This year's is being held in Fort William

This year's Royal National Mòd has attracted a record entry of more than 3,600 participants.

The Mòd is Scotland's biggest celebration of Gaelic culture and will be held in Fort William from 13-21 October.

The event features song, music, dance and arts competitions as well as performances.

It is organised by An Comunn Gàidhealach which was founded in Oban in 1891.

The Mòd is being held in Fort William for the first time in 10 years. Highland Council has welcomed the entry for the Lochaber event.