Image copyright SCTS Image caption The new building will allow courts business to be moved out of Inverness Castle

Highland councillors are to be asked to grant planning permission for the new Inverness Justice Centre.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) has proposed building it on a site between the city's Longman Road and Burnett Road.

The centre would allow the courts service to move out of Inverness Castle, and the castle to be turned into a tourist attraction.

Councillors have been asked to give the project full planning permission.

Image copyright SCTS

The centre was given planning permission previously, but the design of it has since been "improved" to create what SCTS describes as a "landmark building".

Highland Council planning officials have recommended that next week's South Planning Applications Committee grants permission.