Image copyright Jordi Saragossa Image caption The races are being held among some of Scotland's best-known landscapes

Four endurance running races are to be held in the hills and mountains of Lochaber this weekend.

The Salomon Mamores VK is taking place on Friday followed by Saturday's Salomon Ben Nevis Ultra and Salomon Ring of Steall Skyrace.

These will be followed on Sunday by the Salomon Glen Coe Skyline on Sunday. The race was first held in 2015.

More than 1,500 athletes from about 30 countries are expected for the weekend of events, based in Kinlochleven.

Image copyright Ian Corless Image caption Athletes from all over the world are to compete in the events

