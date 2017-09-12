Walker hit by campervan in Glen Coe
- 12 September 2017
A walker has been injured after being struck by a campervan on the A82 in Glen Coe.
Police said the road had been closed in both directions following the serious accident.
The road was shut at Altnafeadh, with diversions in place, until a police investigation of the incident has been completed.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said it was alerted at 11:59. An ambulance was sent to the scene.