An arts centre could become the first venue on the Isle of Lewis to offer a cinema experience on a Sunday.

An Lanntair in Stornoway is looking at the possibility of trialling opening on Sundays.

It is considering feedback from a consultation with its members, staff and audiences before making any decisions.

Leisure facilities on the island have traditionally closed on Sundays in observance of the Sabbath.

Local authority-run leisure centres on Lewis and neighbouring Harris are closed, although similar sites elsewhere in the Western Isles are open on Sundays.

The islands' council, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, successfully won a challenge from a local campaign group to its closure of its Lewis leisure centre.

The local authority said its decision not to open the site was for "operational reasons" and not a religious one.

An Lanntair is a major arts venue in Stornoway.

It offers screenings of films and also holds arts exhibitions and played a part in the staging of Lewis' first Harris Tweed bike ride.