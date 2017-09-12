A scheme giving drivers 15 minutes free parking is being proposed in Inverness to help boost trade in the city centre.

Highland Council's Inverness city committee will be asked to approve a year-long pilot of the initiative at a meeting on Thursday.

Under the scheme, drivers would get a free parking ticket for 15 minutes on street pay and display spaces.

The idea is that it would allow people to make quick pick ups from shops and services in the city centre.