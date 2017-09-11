In pictures: Highland Military Tattoo

From the section

The Highland Military Tattoo was held at Fort George at the weekend.

The event is a celebration of the Highlands' links to the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force and the culture of the region.

This year marked the fourth year of the tattoo.

It is held at Fort George, an 18th Century artillery fortification on the shores of the Moray Firth near Ardersier.

The tattoo's programme include re-enactments, massed pipes and drums, Highland dancing and flypasts by military aircraft.

This year's celebration included events recognising 75 years of the formation of the RAF Regiment and next year's 100th anniversary of the RAF.

The tattoo closed with a fireworks display.

All images are copyright of Paul Campbell.