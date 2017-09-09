Highlands & Islands

Weird and wonderful poster art of Gaelic's FilmG

By Steven McKenzie BBC Scotland Highlands and Islands reporter
FilmG poster Image copyright FilmG

Gaelic short film competition FilmG is this year celebrating the running of its 10th contest.

To help mark the anniversary, organisers held an exhibition on Thursday of the competition's colourful posters at Tramway, an arts space in Glasgow.

FilmG posters Image copyright FilmG
FilmG posters Image copyright FilmG

The posters are designed to reflect each year's theme.

Previously these have included "strì" meaning endeavour/conflict and "cliù" meaning prestige, fame or reputation.

The theme chosen for the 10th FilmG is "fìrinn" meaning truth.

FilmG poster Image copyright FilmG
FilmG poster Image copyright FilmG

The competition is open to all ages and aims to encourage grassroots Gaelic storytelling through film-making.

More than 650 short films, including animations and sports commentaries, have been entered since the contest was established.

The awards ceremony for the 10th contest will held early next year.

FilmG poster Image copyright FilmG
FilmG posters Image copyright FilmG

All images are copyrighted.

