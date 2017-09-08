Boil water notice for residents of Tolsta lifted
- 8 September 2017
A temporary restriction on use of a water supply in the Western Isles has been lifted.
Scottish Water had been advising people in the Tolsta area of Lewis to boil the water before using. Bottled water was also offered to residents.
The utilities company said tests had shown that the water quality had returned to normal.
It added that it was continuing an investigation into the source of the contamination.