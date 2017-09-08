Overturned crane blocks A82 near Glencoe
A crane has overturned and blocked the A82 east of Glencoe village.
Police Scotland said no-one was thought to have been seriously injured.
Other motorists have been asked to avoid the area if possible until the vehicle is recovered, police said.
It is the second incident within days on the trunk road. On Wednesday, the road was blocked for a time after a lorry shed its load in Fort William.