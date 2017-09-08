Highlands & Islands

Cinema isles: Fourth year of Hebridean film festival

Brothers of the Wind Image copyright Oliver Oppitz
Image caption A scene from the film Brothers of the Wind

The Hebrides International Film Festival (HIFF) is set to be held for the fourth year later this month.

Screenings will be held in venues across Lewis, Harris, Uist and Barra from 13 to 16 September.

Sami Blood Image copyright Sami Blood
Image caption Sami Blood is another of HIFF's offerings
Film festival entry Image copyright Hebridean International Film Festival
Image caption The festival in the Western Isles is to take place for a fourth time

The festival's guests will include LA-based director Delila Vallot, Oslo screenwriter Torfinn Inverson and Justin Oakey, an award-winning director of short films.

Scene from film How To Let Go Image copyright How To Let Go
Image caption A scene from the film How To Let Go
Celui Qui Domptait Image copyright Celui Qui Domptait
Image caption The festival's programme also features animation Celui Qui Domptait

HIFF's Muriel Ann Macleod said this year's festival would have a "pretty strong environmental punch" with films such as Chasing Coral, An Inconvenient Sequel, White Waves and Tawai-a voice from the Forest.

She added: "We also celebrate remote lives and cultures with films like Angry Inuk and The Eagle Huntress and alongside this we have crime dramas set in rural places so there is great diversity in our programme of 24 features and 17 shorts."

The Eagle Huntress Image copyright The Eagle Huntress
Image caption The Eagle Huntress will be among the films on communities living in remote places

All images are copyrighted.

Related Topics