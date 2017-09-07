Highland Council rejects Storr land transfer bid

Image copyright Staffin Community Turst Image caption The Storr is one of Skye's best known landscapes

Highland Council has refused to transfer land to a community group that wants to improve visitor facilities at Skye's Old Man Of Storr.

Staffin Community Trust has proposed creating a car park and public toilets.

The local authority said that while it could not accept the trust's current plan, it wanted to continue discussions on how the project could work.

The council said the current plan would leave it with the burden of funding maintenance of surrounding land.

The Storr, among Skye's best known landscapes, can have as many as 150,000 people visiting it in a single year.

Highland Council was asked by the trust to sell the land it had identified.